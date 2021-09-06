Washington re-signs running back Jonathan Williams to practice squad

Washington re-signs RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington re-signed running back Jonathan Williams once again on Monday.

We have signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 6, 2021

Unable to crack the 53-man roster, Washington made sure to keep the 27-year-old fifth-round pick in 2016 with their practice squad.

Williams originally signed with Washington on Oct. 7, 2020, but was signed to the 53-man roster by the Detroit Lions, who were looking for rushing help alongside former Burgundy and Gold back Adrian Peterson. It was a short-lived stint with the Lions, fumbling on his only carry with Detroit and was released on Christmas Eve.

Washington re-signed Williams for the first time a week later on New Year's Eve. Yet to appear in competitive action for Washington, Williams signed a reserve/futures contract with Washington in January. Still, it was always going to be an uphill battle up against the likes of Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, and Peyton Barber. When Barber lost his spot to the local up-and-comer Jaret Paterson, though, Williams' fate was sealed.

As one of the roster cuts on the Aug. 31 deadline, it didn't take long for Washington to make Williams know he was still wanted in the franchise.

Williams has rushed for 334 yards and two touchdowns on 80 career carries in 28 games and one start across his five-year NFL career. His best season came in Indianapolis, his third team in his first three seasons. With 49 carries for 235 yards in 2018, Williams had back-to-back 100-plus performances on the ground in Weeks 11 and 12.

Since, Williams cracked the Lions and Washington running back rooms for another viable opportunity.

At Arkansas, Williams ran for 2,000-plus yards and amassed 16 touchdowns in two seasons his sophomore and junior years. Opting to return for his senior season, Williams suffered a fractured foot during summer camp and missed his last collegiate season.

Though Williams hasn't impressed enough to beat out Washington's promising youthful backs, it's clear Ron Rivera and company enjoy having him in the building for good practice squad competition and an insurance policy.