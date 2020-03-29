Washington signs Ronald Darby

Free agent cornerback Ronald Darby is heading to Washington.

Darby agreed to a one-year deal today, according to multiple reports.

Last year Darby started 11 games for the Eagles before he was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury.

Darby was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2015 who played two years in Buffalo before he was traded to Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old Darby grew up in Oxon Hill, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, and will now play for his hometown team.

Darby was No. 77 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

