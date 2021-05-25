Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is joining the Washington Football Team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Seals-Jones has agreed to a deal with the NFC East club.

Seals-Jones played two regular season and two postseason games for the Chiefs last season. He had one pass thrown his direction, but did not catch it.

His most productive season came with the Cardinals in 2018 when he caught 34 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown. He caught four touchdowns for the Browns in 2019 and has 60 catches for 773 yards and eight touchdowns over his entire career.

Logan Thomas, Temarrick Hemingway, fourth-round pick John Bates, Deon Yelder, Tryone Swoopes, and Sammis Reyes fill out the rest of the tight end group.

Washington signs Ricky Seals-Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk