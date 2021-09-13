Washington signs quarterback Kyle Shurmur to practice squad

The Washington Football Team signed quarterback Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad on Monday with the news that starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be out for several weeks with a hip injury.

We have signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/VL9UTosAJ1 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 13, 2021

Shurmur entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2019, when he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent all of 2019 with the Chiefs, going back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

Kansas City released Shurmur in April 2020. In December, he signed with Cincinnati’s practice squad, and the Bengals signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January. He played against Washington in Week 2 of the preseason while he was with the Bengals. He was waived on Aug. 31.

Shurmur has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game. He started for four years at Vanderbilt and is the son of longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur. His father is currently the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos.

Washington hosts the New York Giants on Thursday, and Taylor Heinicke will be the team’s starting quarterback. Kyle Allen will serve as the backup.