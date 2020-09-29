Washington signs LB Nate Orchard to active roster; Matt Ioannidis placed on IR

The Washington Football Team is signing veteran DE Nate Orchard to the active roster from the practice squad, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020





The Washington Football Team has made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday morning, bringing up veteran LB Nate Orchard from the practice squad and placing him on the active roster.

In accordance to this move, the team has also placed DL Matt Ioannidis on the injured reserve, where he will miss the rest of the season with a torn bicep that was suffered against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Orchard is no stranger to Washington’s defense, where he played 5 games with 14 tackles and 1 sack in 2019. He will likely be able to step up and rotate through the linebacking core and help to fill the gap that was left by Ioannidis.