Washington has brought in a quarterback — and his name is not Cam Newton.

After Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation in Sunday’s game against the Chargers, the Football Team announced on Monday that it’s signed Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

Shurmur — son of Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur — entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2019 with the Chiefs and was on their practice squad that season. He then signed with Cincinnati’s practice squad late last year and remained with the club on a futures deal. The Bengals cut Shurmur when reducing their roster to 53 players.

In this year’s preseason, Shurmur threw for 337 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The move signals that Washington is willing to start quarterback Taylor Heinicke while Fitzpatrick is out. After Fitzpatrick left with the injury in the second quarter, Heinicke was 11-of-15 passing for 122 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 17 yards.

Washington plays the Giants on Thursday night this week.

Washington signs Kyle Shurmur to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk