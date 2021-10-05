Washington signs kicker Chris Blewitt to practice squad

Washington signs K Chris Blewitt to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team is signing kicker Chris Blewitt to its practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post was first to report the news.

Washington additionally placed linebacker Jon Bostic and cornerback Terry McTyer on Injured Reserve. Head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that McTyer would miss the remainder of the season with an ACL tear, while Bostic was likely done for the year as well with a pec injury.

Additionally, we have made the following roster moves:

-Signed CB Danny Johnson and LB Jordan Kunaszyk from the practice squad

-Signed K Chris Blewitt and WR Damion Willis to the practice squad https://t.co/O17i5OgCOC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 5, 2021

Blewitt played for the University of Pittsburgh for four seasons from 2013-2016. He was last rostered by the Chicago Bears but released in June of 2019. He has never kicked in an NFL game.

The addition of Blewitt comes just two days after a shaky performance from starting kicker Dustin Hopkins, who missed two extra points in Washington's 34-30 victory over Atlanta.

On Monday, Rivera was asked about Hopkins' job security. The head coach chose, once again, to back Hopkins despite many fans calling for the team to move on from him.

“He's our kicker and we'll leave it at that," Rivera said.

The addition of Blewitt is the second time this season Washington has signed a kicker to its practice squad. Washington had previously signed former Bears placekicker Eddy Pineiro on Sept. 3 before releasing him just over one week later.