Washington signs Keith Ismael to 53-man roster

Washington has its bye in Week Nine, but the Football Team has still made a move to solidify its offensive line.

The team announced on Thursday morning that Keith Ismael has been signed to the 53-man roster off the Football Team’s practice squad.

Earlier this week, Washington placed Chase Roullier on injured reserve with a fractured fibula. Backup Tyler Larsen replaced Roullier during Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and is expected to start going forward. But with Larsen starting, Washington needed more depth behind him, which led to Ismael’s promotion.

Washington selected Ismael in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He has appeared in nine games, eight of which were last year.

The Football Team plays Tampa Bay next week.

