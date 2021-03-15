Washington re-signs K Dustin Hopkins for one-year deal worth $2.4 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There have been rumblings in the weeks leading up to NFL free agency that the Washington Football Team had interest in bringing back veteran K Dustin Hopkins, and it was made official on Monday afternoon.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Washington is bringing back Hopkins on a one-year deal worth $2.4 million, with over $1.8 million of that guaranteed.

This is interesting to note that it is only a one-year deal, simply because it feels like Hopkins has a lot to prove this coming season. He wasn’t spectacular in 2020, though he got better as the year went on. He finished the season making 27-of-34 field goals, with two missed extra points. It seems that on a one-year deal, Washington will hope that he can get back to the form he has shown throughout his career and earn another contract going forward.

Recommended Stories