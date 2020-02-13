Washington signs Jared Norris

Washington announced Thursday it signed free agent linebacker Jared Norris.

Norris, 26, did not play in the NFL last season after the Panthers cut him out of the preseason.

Norris entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2016, signing with the Panthers. He spent three seasons in Carolina.

He appeared in 14 games in 2016, 11 in 2017 and three in 2018. Norris has never played a snap on defense, seeing action on 526 special teams plays.

Norris has 11 career tackles.