Washington signs Garrett Sickels, waives Elijah Wellman

Washington announced it has signed linebacker Garrett Sickels. The team waived running back Elijah Wellman in a corresponding move.

Sickels, 24, has played one career game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Sickels originally signed with the Colts out of Penn State. Indianapolis cut him out of the preseason but signed Sickels back to the practice squad.

He also spent part of his rookie season on the practice squads of the Browns and Rams. Sickels played his only career game with the Rams that season.

Sickels spent last season on the Rams’ injured reserve.