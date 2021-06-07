Washington signs Gabe Wright, Najee Toran

The Washington Football Team made additions to their offensive and defensive lines on Monday.

Defensive tackle Gabe Wright and center/guard Najee Toran agreed to contracts with the team. The terms of their deals were not announced.

Wright last played in a regular season game during the 2018 season. He spent time in the XFL and on the Jaguars practice squad last season.

He’s played in 15 career games for the Lions, Browns, Dolphins, and Raiders. He had 12 tackles in those appearances.

Toran signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent time on their active roster without appearing in any games. He spent the 2019 season on the Patriots’ practice squad and opted out of playing last year.

