Washington signs fullback Michael Burton, places Jerome Cunningham on IR

Washington interim coach Bill Callahan loves to run the football as evidenced by its 33 rushing attempts, led by Adrian Peterson‘s 23 carries for 118 yards, on Sunday.

Now, Callahan has a fullback to use in his running game.

Washington announced it signed fullback Michael Burton on Tuesday.

Burton, 27, has played for the Lions and Bears, playing 55 games with 11 starts since Detroit drafted him in the fifth round in 2015.

Washington placed tight end Jerome Cunningham on injured reserve with a knee injury in a corresponding move.

Cunningham played the past two games, seeing action on 31 offensive snaps and 23 on special teams. He had no statistics.

Washington also announced it signed tight end Wes Saxton to the practice squad and released tight end Drew Belcher and offensive tackle Victor Salako from the practice squad.