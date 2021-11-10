Washington signs former Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye

The Chris Blewitt era is over in Washington. On Tuesday, the Washington Football Team released Blewitt after two games with the team and signed former Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye.

This move is not a surprise as Slye worked out with Washington on Monday and has spent time with two different NFL teams this season as an injury replacement.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-Signed K Joey Slye

Slye was with the Carolina Panthers in training camp before they traded for Ryan Santoso just before final cuts. Carolina released Slye on Aug. 28, and he signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad on Sept. 7. He was elevated to the main roster on Sept. 11 after an injury to Houston kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

He kicked in three games for Houston, making four of his five field-goal attempts and seven of his eight point-after attempts. He was released once Fairbairn was healthy.

Slye signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 5 after an injury to Robbie Gould. He connected on seven of his eight attempts for the 49ers, with a long of 56 yards. Slye did make field goals from 56, 52 and 47 yards out with San Francisco. However, he did miss two PATs.

Blewitt kicked in two games for Washington after the team released longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins. He was two of five on his field-goal attempts, as all three misses were blocked. Before Washington signed Blewitt, he last kicked competitively at Pitt in 2016.

Slye brings more experience to Washington, and he doesn’t have a history of his kicks being blocked.

Slye spent four years at Virginia Tech from 2014-17, where he departed as the school’s all-time leading scorer.