Washington signs former Pro Bowl RB for help, per source originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington signed running back Lamar Miller off the Bears practice squad, a source tells NBC Sports Washington.

Miller will be unable to play this Sunday against Seattle, as he must test negative for COVID-19 six times before the move can be made official. Washington will rely on Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic for now, as rookie Antonio Gibson continues to deal with a toe injury.

Miller had some stellar years with the Dolphins and Texans, but has mostly been out of the NFL since the 2018 season. He made the Pro Bowl that year while playing in Houston, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards with five touchdowns. He’s twice gone over 1,000 yards in his eight-year career.

In Washington, Miller could have an immediate role while Gibson is hurt.

McKissic is a prototype third-down back and Barber is a prototype short-yardage back.

That leaves an opportunity for an every-down back, which Miller has been for most of his career. He’s averaged 4.3 yards-per-carry in eight NFL seasons, though he hasn’t taken a carry in two years.

With the playoffs within their grasp, clearly Washington believes Miller can help.

It’s unclear at this time the corresponding roster move to add Miller.