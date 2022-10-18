Washington signs former Georgia Bulldogs QB

The Washington Commanders have signed former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm previously had workouts for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

Washington’s starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, is out for several weeks with a finger injury. Washington’s second-string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, is projected to start for the next few weeks. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is expected to back-up Heinicke.

Washington is signing Fromm to its practice squad. Fromm will have a chance to impress coaches there and is an option as a back-up quarterback if the Commanders sustain more injuries at the position.

Jake Fromm threw for 210 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in three games for the New York Giants during the 2021 NFL season.

Fromm has been working out and taking classes at the University of Georgia recently. He plans to graduate in December 2022. However, this may disrupt his plans.

Fromm was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Fromm threw for 8,224 yards and 78 touchdowns during his career with the Georgia Bulldogs.

ESPN reporter John Keim announced Fromm’s signing:

Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2022

