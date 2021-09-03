Washington signs former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football team has added some depth on special teams, signing kicker Eddy Pineiro to the practice squad, the team announced Friday.

We have signed K Eddy Pineiro to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/7KVmFYPt1n — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 3, 2021

The move comes after Washington’s starting kicker for the past six years, Dustin Hopkins, had a shaky preseason. In the first game against New England, Hopkins missed both his field goal attempts. However, head coach Ron Rivera came to Hopkins’ aid, saying the team’s kicking problems went beyond just Hopkins himself. Last season, Hopkins went 27-34 on field goal attempts, posting a career-worst 79.4% success rate from spot kicks.

Washington has now signed Pineiro to the practice squad, perhaps to add a little competition to the kicking core in D.C. Pineiro was drafted in 2018 by Oakland but was soon placed on IR and traded to the Chicago Bears. In 2019, Pineiro 23-28 (82.1%) on field goal attempts and made all but two of his point after attempts. He sustained a groin injury that sidelined him for all of 2020.

Indianapolis signed Pineiro in May of this year but waived him in August. He wasn’t on the open market for long, though, as Washington signed him just over a week later.