Washington signs former 5th-round pick RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad

Washington is signing RB Jonathan Williams to its practice squad, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed (1st by @BenStandig). Takes the PS spot of LB Jared Norris, who was elevated to the 53 after RB Bryce Love was put on IR (knee). — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2020





A few roster moves were made by Washington on Friday after RB Bryce Love was moved to the short-term IR to deal with a knee injury that has him temporarily unavailable to play. The move left an open spot on the 53-man roster, which has been filled by LB Jared Norris.

Washington has now filled their open spot on the practice squad, signing RB Jonathan Williams, a player who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Williams has bounced around the league a bit since being drafted, last spending time with the Detroit Lions earlier this season, and the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Williams appeared in nine games and recorded 49 carries for 235 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on the 2019 season.