The Washington Football Team has signed all 10 members of its 2021 draft class, the team announced Thursday night.

They selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis in the first round, Texas offensive tackle Sam Cosmi in the second, Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste in the third, North Carolina receiver Dyami Brown in the third, Boise State tight end John Bates in the fourth, Cincinnati safety Darrick Forrest in the fifth, Michigan long snapper Camaron Cheeseman in the sixth, Baylor defensive end William Bradley-King in the seventh, Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney in the seventh and BYU receiver Dax Milne in the seventh.

Washington’s entire draft class — along with undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson — will take the field for the first time Friday. The team will hold its two-day rookie minicamp at the Inova Sports Performance Center.

Washington signs entire draft class originally appeared on Pro Football Talk