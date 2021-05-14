Washington signs entire 2021 NFL draft class

The Washington Football Team has signed its entire 2021 NFL draft class just one day before rookie minicamp begins. Washington confirmed the news on social media.

Each of Washington’s 10 rookies signed on Thursday.

Terms weren’t immediately available for all of Washington’s rookies, including first-round pick Jamin Davis. However, the terms of some of WFT’s other rookies were revealed.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, Washington’s third-round pick, signed a four-year deal worth $5.1 million. St-Juste received over $551,000 above the minimum, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Washington third-round pick Benjamin St-Juste signed his rookie deal and maxed out as a third-rounder. Got $551,118 above the minimum. Signing bonus: $1,069,640 Year 1: $660,000

Year 2: $891,853

Year 3: $1,123,706

— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 13, 2021

Fifth-round pick, safety Darrick Forrest, signed his four-year contract worth up to $3.791 million.

— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 13, 2021

This is good news for Washington head coach Ron Rivera as he gets his entire rookie class under contract before the first minicamp. There will be no holdouts.