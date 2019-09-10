Washington signs CB Simeon Thomas off Seattle’s practice squad

Washington is adding a cornerback to their 53-man roster for the second week of the regular season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Simeon Thomas off of Seattle’s practice squad.

Thomas was drafted by the Browns in the sixth round last year, but wound up on waivers when it came time to cut the roster ahead of Week One. He was claimed by the Seahawks, but got dropped a few days later and returned to the practice squad. He returned to the practice squad after being cut last month.

Thomas had 12 tackles in four preseason appearances with Seattle.

There’s no word on a corresponding move. Cornerback Fabian Moreau missed the opener with a foot injury and the move to add a corner could indicate he’ll remain out.