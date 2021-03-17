Washington re-signs both RB Lamar Miller and OT David Sharpe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After bringing in two big-name free agents in both Ryan Fitzpatrick and William Jackson III on Monday and Tuesday, the Washington Football Team kicked the day off on Wednesday with a couple of small re-signings that will keep solid depth on their roster.

Washington brought back RB Lamar Miller and OT David Sharpe, both on one-year deals for the 2021 season.

Miller was a late addition to the roster in 2020, added for depth while rookie Antonio Gibson was sidelined with a turf toe injury, and he never saw the field during the game. However, with Peyton Barber likely gone this offseason, Miller can now occupy that RB3 role behind Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

As for Sharpe, he played sparingly in 2020, starting just 2 of the 10 games he played in and accounting for 17% of those snaps. However, Washington did trade a late-round pick from Sharpe last season to bring him in from the Las Vegas Raiders, so it makes sense that they would be interested in keeping him on the roster.

List

7 players Washington would be lucky to get in the 2021 NFL Draft

Recommended Stories

  • Lamar Miller stays with Washington on one-year deal

    Lamar Miller is sticking with the Football Team. The running back is re-signing with Washington on a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PFT. Miller hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2018, when he started 14 contests for Houston and made the Pro Bowl with 973 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He tore [more]

  • NFL free agency 2021: The 21 worst free agent moves in league history

    Signing proven veteran NFL players to monster contracts doesn't always work out ... and sometimes fails spectacularly.

  • What Joe Thuney's new contract means for Brandon Scherff and Washington

    Guard Joe Thuney reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with the Chiefs on Monday. Here's how that deal impacts Brandon Scherff and the Washington Football Team.

  • William Jackson signing with Washington

    The Washington Football Team is signing free agent cornerback William Jackson III. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Jackson has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. Washington lost cornerback Ronald Darby to Denver for three years and $30 million, so the team needed a starter opposite Kendall Fuller. Darby started all [more]

  • Jets tendering, re-signing WR Jeff Smith

    The Jets have re-signed wide receiver Jeff Smith, according to multiple reports.

  • Report: David Sharpe re-signing with Washington

    Washington is retaining some of its depth along the offensive line. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Football Team is re-signing David Sharpe to a one-year deal. The Raiders traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 regular season. He started a pair of games for the Football Team, appearing in 10. Sharpe was [more]

  • How Ryan Fitzpatrick signing could impact Washington’s approach in the NFL Draft

    Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the impact Ryan Fitzpatrick's signing could have on Washington's draft plans.

  • Rob Gronkowski returning to Bucs on one-year deal

    Rob Gronkowski said he wanted to dip his toes in free agency. Apparently, it was too cold to go further into free agency because the tight end is headed back to Tampa. Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the star has agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million to return to the Bucs. As the [more]

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • William Jackson heads to Washington as Bengals gamble at CB

    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson has chosen a new team.

  • Report: Bears offered three first-round picks, a third-rounder, and two starters for Russell Wilson

    The Bears did indeed try to finagle a trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. According to Dan Patrick, Chicago offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two unnamed starters for Wilson. The Seahawks, obviously, passed. The problem, from the Bears’ perspective, is that they hold the 20th overall pick this year. And if they [more]

  • Ford Debuts 2021 F-150 Police Responder: What You Need To Know

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has unveiled its 2021 F-150 Police Responder, a purpose-built pickup truck that will be made available to U.S. law enforcement agencies later this year. What Happened: Ford first introduced the F-150 line for police in 2017, and the new model includes an improved 120 mph top speed and automatic four-wheel-drive mode with torque-on-demand transfer case to enable a smooth transition to off-road capability. The vehicle rides on specially developed Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) tires designed to handle rapid acceleration, high speeds and aggressive cornering. A new police engine idle feature an officer remove the key from the ignition and securely exit the truck with the engine running. The vehicle is also equipped with Ford's SYNC 4 cloud connectivity, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen in the center stack and an embedded modem with wireless updates. The new model also offers a standard towing capacity of 7,000 pounds and available towing capacity of 11,200 pounds, in addition to a payload capacity of 2,030 pounds. "Law enforcement agencies told us they would love to add F-150 Police Responder towing, hauling and off-road performance to their fleets, but they need more confidence in speed and handling," Greg Ebel, Ford's police vehicle brand manager, said in a statement. "Whether suburban police departments, border patrol agents or rural sheriffs, officers never know where the job might take them, but the all-new F-150 Police Responder provides a pickup truck option engineered to get them there faster and with greater agility than ever before." Catching Crooks With EVs? Ford is the dominant automobile supplier for U.S. police agencies, supplying more than half of the vehicles used in law enforcement. Electric vehicles are not common in police fleets, but a few departments have included Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) EVs in their operations. Indiana's Bargersville Police Department purchased a Model 3 in August 2019, with Connecticut's Westport Police Department getting its own Model 3 in December 2019. California's Fremont Police Department purchased a Model Y in July 2020 and New York's Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department incorporated a Model Y into its patrol fleet last December. The latest department to get a Model Y is California's Seaside Police Department, which received municipal approval for two Tesla EVs. The concept of an EV police car also carries an unfortunate bit of bad publicity: When the Fremont department was testing the viability of the Tesla in September 2019, an officer involved in a high-speed pursuit radioed for assistance because his battery was in danger of running out of power. The department later said the Tesla technology was not faulty and acknowledged the vehicle was not fully charged when the officer began his shift four hours earlier. The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder. Photo courtesy of Ford. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVolvo Plans For All-Electric Vehicles By 2030The Next Tech Upgrade Has Arrived for Electric Vehicles. Can You Guess It?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Estrada-Gonzalez 2, a Fight of the Year candidate, shows what boxing could and should be

    Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • Decision Day: Michigan, Notre Dame Or Wisconsin for LB Joshua Burnham?

    Joshua Burnham is ranked as the nation's No. 5 inside linebacker in the 2022 class. Rivals.com It's decision day for Traverse City (Mich.) Central class of 2022 linebacker Joshua Burnham. After Burnham's announcement, make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.

  • How Bears tried to trade for Russell Wilson, but ended up with Andy Dalton

    The Bears made a real effort to trade for Russell Wilson. When the Seahawks made up their mind, they moved on.

  • Detroit Lions finalize trade for Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers

    The L.A. Rams shopped Michael Brockers in order to clear cap room after he declined a significant pay cut for the 2021 season

  • If Brian Ortega wins UFC title, he ‘wouldn’t feel 100 percent’ champ without Max Holloway rematch

    Brian Ortega wouldn't fully embrace becoming champion at UFC 260 until he got another crack at Max Holloway.

  • Jets tender deal to WR Jeff Smith

    The Jets are tendering and re-signing WR ﻿Jeff Smith﻿, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

  • From the No. 1 seed to Cinderella, here are 10 bold predictions for the 2021 NCAA Tournament

    Picking all of the top seeds to advance in the NCAA Tournament is never the best strategy. March Madness is all about upsets and bold picks.