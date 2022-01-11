Washington signs 8 players to reserve/future contacts

The offseason is finally here. One day after the Washington Football Team completed the 2021 NFL season, they began looking ahead to 2022.

Washington signed eight players to reserve/future contracts Tuesday, including a pair of former draft picks who’ve spent considerable time on the main roster. Here is the complete list:

G Zack Bailey

​C/G Beau Benzschawel

​G Deion Calhoun

​ DT Tyler Clark

​WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

​WR Kelvin Harmon

​G Nolan Laufenberg

​WR Marken Michel

The most notable names from the list are Harmon and Gandy-Golden. Harmon was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He spent the 2019 season on Washington’s roster, catching 30 passes for 365 yards. He missed all of 2020 with a knee injury. Harmon was released over the summer before re-signing with Washington’s practice squad.

Gandy-Golden was a fourth-round pick in 2020 and appeared in six games. In 2021, Gandy-Golden spent the entire season between Washington’s practice squad and active roster.

Benzschawel spent all of 2021 on Washington’s practice squad.

We’ll keep you posted on any future signings.