Washington signing Peyton Barber

Washington is signing running back Peyton Barber.

Barber agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $3 million with $600,000 guaranteed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Barber joins a running backs room that also has Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, J.D. McKissic and Bryce Love, with not all five likely to make the roster.

Barber, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers.

He has 551 career carries for 1,987 yards and 15 touchdowns. Barber also has made 57 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Barber played 16 games with seven starts last season, seeing action on 339 offensive snaps and none on special teams.

