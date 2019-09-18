Washington signing Noah Spence

After working out Noah Spence last week, Washington is bringing him back today.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, the former Buccaneers pass-rusher is signing with the team today.

The Bucs parted ways with the former second-rounder after training camp.

Spence showed promise with 5.5 sacks as a rookie in 2016, but only has one since then. While he was cut by one 3-4 defense to head to another one, pass-rushers are always going to be in demand.