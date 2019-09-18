Washington signing Noah Spence

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

After working out Noah Spence last week, Washington is bringing him back today.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, the former Buccaneers pass-rusher is signing with the team today.

The Bucs parted ways with the former second-rounder after training camp.

Spence showed promise with 5.5 sacks as a rookie in 2016, but only has one since then. While he was cut by one 3-4 defense to head to another one, pass-rushers are always going to be in demand.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next