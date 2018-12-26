Washington signing linebacker Marquis Flowers

Washington had a roster spot to fill after cutting a guy for talking, and they have filled it.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Washington is signing former Lions outside linebacker Marquis Flowers.

Flowers has also played for the Bengals and Patriots, and gives them a live body to finish out Week 17 with.

They cut safety D.J. Swearinger earlier this week after he complained about the calls made by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky. Presumably, Flowers is smart enough to not gripe in exchange for a week’s salary.