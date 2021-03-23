Washington re-signing Jared Norris

The Telegraph

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the financial backer of Ineos Grenadiers, has given Sir Dave Brailsford his “full support” in the wake of the Richard Freeman medical tribunal scandal, saying he is aware that cycling his historic issues but that he believes in the team principal and his squad. UCI WorldTour 2021: Complete team-by-team guide and race calendar Freeman, the former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor, was found guilty by a medical tribunal earlier this month of ordering banned testosterone to the national velodrome in May 2011 “knowing or believing” that it was intended to dope an athlete. No athlete was ever named by the tribunal and no evidence of doping was found. But there have been calls for Brailsford, who was performance director of British Cycling as well as in charge of Team Sky, to be suspended pending a full investigation. Brailsford has not spoken publicly since the ruling on March 12. The Ineos Grenadiers team principal has claimed in the past that he knew nothing about the package and has consistently denied his athletes have ever cheated. Ineos Grenadiers said in a statement that they would continue to cooperate fully with UK Anti-Doping, who have charged Freeman with two rule violations. Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man and founder and co-owner of Ineos, said when he took over in May 2019 that his company had done “due diligence” and that he would withdraw his funding if he ever found that doping had taken place on his watch. In an interview with Telegraph Sport on Tuesday he repeated that claim. “This happened what, 10 years ago?” Ratcliffe said. “My principal concern is where we are now and how we conduct ourselves now. I was very clear, right from the beginning, that if there was ever any sense of that going on in our team, I'd walk away from it immediately. And nothing's changed in that regard. In my opinion you haven’t accomplished anything if you’ve done it by cheating. There’s no honour in that." Ratcliffe said he had not spoken to Brailsford since the ruling, but insisted that he retained his full backing. “We’ve all got antenna haven’t we?” he said. “And your antenna starts pinging if you’re uncomfortable about something. My antenna doesn't start pinging away when I'm chatting today to Dave. Quite the opposite. "I also know the riders. I know Chris Froome, I know Egan [Bernal] and Geraint [Thomas]. I’d be astonished if there’s any of that going on.