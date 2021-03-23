Washington re-signing Jared Norris

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington is bringing back a key special teams player.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the club will re-sign linebacker Jared Norris. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Norris returned to the league with Washington in 2020 after He was waived by the Panthers late in 2019 training camp. He appeared in 11 games for the Football Team, playing 42 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

Norris began his career with the Carolina in 2016, signing with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Utah. In joining Washington, he reuinted with head coach Ron Rivera.

The linebacker has played a total of 39 games and made 14 career tackles.

Washington re-signing Jared Norris originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Simms: Washington's free agency signings will help them retain NFC East title

    NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms joined Good Morning Football to explain why Washington will win the NFC East for the second consecutive season.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Here's when Washington will make each of their 8 picks

    The 2021 NFL Draft order is set. Here's when Washington will be picking.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: OT Christian Darrisaw and Washington are a match

    A few analysts have Washington addressing the offensive line with the No. 19 pick.

  • Washington re-signs CB Danny Johnson and LB Jared Norris

    Washington made a couple of depth signings on Tuesday, bringing back both CB Danny Johnson and LB Jared Norris.

  • Evander Holyfield's reps say Mike Tyson rejected $25 million fight offer

    The world may have to live without a third fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: One sleeper from every MLB team to draft

    Dalton Del Don sifts through every MLB team's roster to identify one fantasy baseball draft sleeper.

  • MLB On The Record: AL East GMs answer burning questions on Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays arms race

    Division executives detail their honest expectations heading into an unprecedented 2021 season.

  • Steve Kerr 'angry' after comments on Kevin Durant, last season's 15-50 team taken out of context

    "But to take that comment and put it into a tweet and send it into the universe was so irresponsible and damaging, and I'm angry."

  • Derrick Rose back with Knicks after brutal COVID-19 battle: 'I never felt anything like that before'

    “I’ve had the flu. It was nothing like the flu. It was that times 10."

  • Patriots, Bucs among those making biggest waves so far

    Bill Belichick never was one to spend wildly in free agency. Watching Tom Brady win another Super Bowl in another city sure changed that. The New England Patriots doled out $175 million in guarantees in the first 48 hours of free agency following a 7-9 stumble in 2020 that ended their two-decade dominance of the AFC.

  • NASCAR won't penalize Noah Gragson for nearly hitting Daniel Hemric's crew members on pit road

    Gragson reversed his car into Hemric's while crew members were working on Hemric's car. But NASCAR said it determined that Gragson's move wasn't intentional.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Kings acquire Mfiondu Kabengele from Clippers

    All the news, rumors and deals before the 2021 NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

  • The Latest: NHL postpones Oilers-Canadiens game

    The NHL has postponed Edmonton's game at Montreal after two Canadiens players were placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi became Montreal’s first players to enter the protocol since the season began on Jan. 13. The league listed 10 players in the protocol, with the Los Angeles Kings still awaiting their test results.

  • Roger Penske on contract talks: 'No reason we wouldn't renew' with Brad Keselowski

    Roger Penske expressed optimism Monday about Brad Keselowski’s future with Team Penske, saying that contract talks were headed down a positive path. Penske’s remarks came in a Monday video conference, one day after Ryan Blaney scored Team Penske’s first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 84-year-old team owner discussed […]

  • Spurs players pay respect to NCAA women's tournament with iconic college jerseys

    Rebecca Lobo, Becky Hammon, Alyssa Mills and Cheryl Miller all got a shoutout on Monday night in San Antonio.

  • Preview: eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, Bristol Dirt Race

    What‘s better than a sequel? The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series returns for its second season Wednesday evening, kicking off with a brand-new challenge: the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track. Just four days before the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series take the green flag in the first-ever Bristol Dirt Race, the drivers will compete […]

  • Dana White blames 'mental breakdown' for Kevin Holland's inexplicable performance vs. Derek Brunson

    Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.

  • Ryan Blaney Carries Greenville-Pickens, Florence To Victory Lane At Atlanta

    Ryan Blaney’s win Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway punched his ticket for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It also carried significance for a pair of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks in South Carolina. As part of Advance Auto Parts activation with Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske […]

  • The Rory rebuild: Pete Cowen’s to-do list with McIlroy - but will it work?

    Rory McIlroy has confirmed Telegraph Sport’s exclusive that he has appointed Pete Cowen, the celebrated Yorkshireman with 10 majors and 275 Tour wins, as his new coach. The news is a major departure for McIlroy, who has only ever had one official coach since he was eight. Michael Bannon, who has guided the Northern Irishman for the last 23 years, will remain in the background but it is clear that Cowen has been entrusted with the reins. Together with McIlroy, the 70 year-old will no doubt formulate a long-term plan but with the Masters on the horizon, the race is on to rediscover the four-time major winner’s form and self-belief. Cowen is revered on the range for his ability to pull off ‘the quick fix' and these will be the four main areas to which his 'magic screwdriver' will be applied. The 'two-way miss' This is the overwhelming priority and it will be intriguing to see in McIlroy’s tussle with Poulter, if any progress has been made since the horror show in Ponte Vedra. At Bay Hill three weeks ago, McIlroy asked Cowen - a man he has known since he was 14 when the latter was the consultant coach for the Irish youth amateur team - to have a look at his technique. Mcilroy later admitted that in his attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau’s 200mph ball-speed, he unwittingly introduced gremlins into his fabled rhythm. “I’ve got myself into an unusual pattern,” McIlroy explained. “Usually the club gets out in front of me on the way back and then drops behind me on the way down. But at the minute it’s the opposite.”

  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe exclusive: The reasons Dave Brailsford still has my support

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the financial backer of Ineos Grenadiers, has given Sir Dave Brailsford his “full support” in the wake of the Richard Freeman medical tribunal scandal, saying he is aware that cycling his historic issues but that he believes in the team principal and his squad. UCI WorldTour 2021: Complete team-by-team guide and race calendar Freeman, the former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor, was found guilty by a medical tribunal earlier this month of ordering banned testosterone to the national velodrome in May 2011 “knowing or believing” that it was intended to dope an athlete. No athlete was ever named by the tribunal and no evidence of doping was found. But there have been calls for Brailsford, who was performance director of British Cycling as well as in charge of Team Sky, to be suspended pending a full investigation. Brailsford has not spoken publicly since the ruling on March 12. The Ineos Grenadiers team principal has claimed in the past that he knew nothing about the package and has consistently denied his athletes have ever cheated. Ineos Grenadiers said in a statement that they would continue to cooperate fully with UK Anti-Doping, who have charged Freeman with two rule violations. Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man and founder and co-owner of Ineos, said when he took over in May 2019 that his company had done “due diligence” and that he would withdraw his funding if he ever found that doping had taken place on his watch. In an interview with Telegraph Sport on Tuesday he repeated that claim. “This happened what, 10 years ago?” Ratcliffe said. “My principal concern is where we are now and how we conduct ourselves now. I was very clear, right from the beginning, that if there was ever any sense of that going on in our team, I'd walk away from it immediately. And nothing's changed in that regard. In my opinion you haven’t accomplished anything if you’ve done it by cheating. There’s no honour in that." Ratcliffe said he had not spoken to Brailsford since the ruling, but insisted that he retained his full backing. “We’ve all got antenna haven’t we?” he said. “And your antenna starts pinging if you’re uncomfortable about something. My antenna doesn't start pinging away when I'm chatting today to Dave. Quite the opposite. "I also know the riders. I know Chris Froome, I know Egan [Bernal] and Geraint [Thomas]. I’d be astonished if there’s any of that going on.