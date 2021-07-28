The Washington Football Team is signing defensive end Bunmi Rotimi, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Rotimi, 26, spent time with the Chicago Bears and played in the XFL as a member of the New York Guardians of the XFL.

Rotimi played his college football at Old Dominion and went undrafted in 2017. He was named honorable mention All-Conference USA in each of his final two seasons as the school.

The Football Team also waived defensive end Jalen Jelks with an injury designation.

Rotimi had 25 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in five games played in the XFL in 2020.

Washington signing former Bears, XFL defensive end Bunmi Rotimi originally appeared on Pro Football Talk