Washington shuts out Utah in second half to remain undefeated

Washington is 10-0 for the second time in program history.

The Huskies outscored Utah 11-0 in the second half at Husky Stadium on Saturday en route to a 35-28 Pac-12 victory.

The Washington defense shut down — and shut out — the Utes after a first half that saw it allow all 28 of Utah’s points.

Heisman favorite Michael Penix Jr. threw for 322 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

Dillon Johnson had 104 rushing yards and a score.

The play that sealed the W for @UW_Football 🔒 pic.twitter.com/AJBQQUufwe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

Utah QB Bryson Barnes had 238 of his 267 passing yards before halftime.

The Huskies face another test next week when they face Oregon State in Corvallis before concluding the regular season with the Apple Cup against Washington State.

After that, there would be the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire