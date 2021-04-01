Washington on short list of teams that could play Falcons in London in 2021

WFT on short list of teams that could play Falcons in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team just found out that it will be heading to Buffalo during the 2021 season with an additional 17th game happening, and now there is a small chance another new destination is on the horizon. This one, however, is a little further away.

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that the team will host a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as the NFL returns to the international city after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the list of potential opponents for Atlanta sits the Washington Football Team, as the two are scheduled to face off in 2021.

We will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in 2021.



— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 1, 2021

The Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles are other non-divisional opponents that are eligible for the game as well.

Whether or not Washington is the team heading across the pond will be revealed in May when the NFL releases the full schedule for the campaign. Opponents are known, but the order -- and now location for some -- has yet to be specified.

A trip to London wouldn't be a first for the franchise as the team traveled there in October of 2016 for a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium. That game infamously ended in a 27-27 tie.

Should Washington venture internationally in 2021, it'll be looking to come back with an added figure in the win column rather than one in the rarely-used third column.