The Eagles aren’t the only team in the NFC East shopping a cornerback.

Washington, per multiple sources, is making Quinton Dunbar available in trade.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dunbar has made clear his desire to be traded or released. Apparently, the team is trying to accommodate his request.

An undrafted free agent in 2015, Dunbar is signed through 2020. He’s due to earn a base salary of $3.25 million.

Dunbar started 11 games in 2019, with a career-high four interceptions. For his career, Dunbar has 58 regular-season appearances, along with 25 starts.

Washington is shopping Quinton Dunbar originally appeared on Pro Football Talk