Washington ships its own benches to Philadelphia ahead of Week 15 game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys surprised everyone ahead of their Week 14 game at Washington by shipping their own benches to FedEx Field. Allegedly, Dallas heard from Seattle players the visiting benches at FedEx Field kept losing heat during the game.

The benches were custom-built and emblazoned with the Cowboys’ logo and colors.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It was likely a bit of gamesmanship from Dallas, as head coach Mike McCarthy also guaranteed a win.

Afterward, Washington coach Ron Rivera didn’t rule out Washington bringing its own customized benches to Dallas when the two teams meet again in Week 16.

Well, it appears Washington couldn’t quite wait that long. Ahead of its Week 15 game at Philadelphia, Washington had its own custom benches created and shipped to Lincoln Financial Field.

We have a bench update! #WashingtonFootball reached out to @DragonSeats on Monday following the Dallas game and are planning to use them for the rest of the season, in Philly, in Dallas, in New York pic.twitter.com/H8IEJZS5Ke — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 21, 2021

The first question is, why now? Washington plays at Dallas next weekend. Washington bringing its own benches to Philadelphia is a move that will surely draw the ire of the notoriously grumpy Eagles’ fans.

Washington will start Garrett Gilbert at quarterback against the Eagles, as Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. So, it’s certainly an interesting time for a bit of gamesmanship.

Ultimately, who cares? But this feels like a typical Washington move under Dan Snyder. The Cowboys were first. So, he comes next and tries to upstage Dallas and ends up looking bad in the process.

The benches will not determine if Washington wins the game or not. But the WFT should be ready for a fired-up — and rested — Philadelphia squad.