Washington scores on Taylor Heinicke pass to Antonio Gibson, now trails 21-7

Washington needed that.

Down 21-0, Washington finally got on the scoreboard as the team went 75 yards in only five plays.

Taylor Heinicke had completed only one of his first seven passes, with two picks. Trevon Diggs intercepted Heinicke’s first pass, and DeMarcus Lawrence returned Heinicke’s seventh pass for a 40-yard touchdown.

Heinicke kept firing, though, opening the team’s fourth drive with a 48-yard pass to Dyami Brown, who was covered by Diggs. Four plays later, Heinicke tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson on third-and-goal.

Heinicke now is 3-of-10 for 70 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

