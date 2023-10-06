Washington scores another touchdown to close within 30-20

The Commanders have outscored the Bears 17-3 in the second half, pulling them within 30-20 with almost all of the fourth quarter left.

Washington's latest touchdown came on a 3-yard pass from Sam Howell to Curtis Samuel. The 2-point conversion failed as Howell was sacked.

Logan Thomas scored on a 2-yard reception from Howell on the first drive of the second half, and Joey Slye kicked a 32-yard field goal after the Commanders chose not to go for it on fourth-and-two from the Chicago 13.

Howell is 26-of-35 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Bears blew a 28-7 second half lead last week, losing to Denver 31-28.