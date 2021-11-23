Washington scores 20, No. 10 Kentucky tops Albany 86-61 Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots near the defense of Albany's Trey Hutcheson, left, Matt Cerrutt (20) and De'Vondre Perry (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) TyTy Washington Jr. scored 20 points for the second straight game, Keion Brooks Jr. added 17 points and No. 10 Kentucky beat Albany 86-61 on Monday night for its fourth consecutive victory.

The Wildcats (4-1) led throughout but played at a slower pace than usual in building a 46-35 advantage early in the second half. A few spurts, including an 8-0 run to make it 61-39 with 8:28 remaining, put the game out of reach.

Washington went 7 of 14 from the field and 2 of 3 on 3-pointers. Sahvir Wheeler scored 15 points, Kellan Grady made three 3s for 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 rebounds and 12 points.

Kentucky shot 32 of 59 (54%), controlled the boards 48-24 and outscored Albany 36-28 in the paint to offset a season-high 17 turnovers.

De'Vondre Perry scored 18 points and Trey Hutcheson had 12 for the Great Danes (0-5), who shot 34% and made 6 of 13 from the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

Albany: The Great Danes' physicality helped slow down Kentucky and allow them to stay within single digits for about 25 minutes. But they were no match once the Wildcats became more aggressive and picked up the pace. Getting to the line was a struggle, to say nothing of their problems making them.

Kentucky: The Wildcats cooled off a bit from 59% shooting in the first half but still were fairly consistent. Turnovers remain an issue as they committed at least 15 for the second consecutive game. Kentucky had just 13 assists on its 32 baskets.

UP NEXT

Albany faces Eastern Illinois on Wednesday in the Eastern Kentucky Invitational.

Kentucky hosts North Florida on Friday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25