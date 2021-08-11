Washington safety Landon Collins makes appearance on ‘Good Morning Football’

Washington safety Landon Collins may be the story of training camp for the Football Team. Collins, who injured his Achilles in October, returned to practice this spring in just seven months.

When it came time for training camp, there were no limitations for Collins. Earlier this summer, Collins described his recovery process and said he aims to be the “best safety in football.”

For Collins, entering his third season in Washington, this is a big year. During his absence last season, rookie Kamren Curl stepped in and became one of the top defensive rookies in the NFL. Now, with both players on the field, Washington has rotated safeties throughout camp.

Collins was a guest on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network on Tuesday and was asked why Washington’s defense would be the best in the NFL in 2021:

Look, it’s gonna be a long season, and I can’t tell you why. But, I know every week we are going to come out their work, we are going to prove our best, and we gonna come out there and shut offenses down. That’s what we do; that’s what we harp on, we find the ball, and we got some mean people on our team, so be excited for that.

From there, Kyle Brandt discussed the quarterback competition, specifically Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Collins smiled in discussing Fitzpatrick,

“It’s good to have Ryan here,” Collins said. “He’s fantastic; we got a vet back there doing his thing. He got this no-look pass we all hate; he’s killing us with. But it’s fantastic seeing him back there doing his thing.”

Now, if we could only have evidence of that no-look pass, no doubt it would be meme-worthy.

"I see this as an opportunity to come back and show the world what I can do." Our guy @TheHumble_21 is back! He joined #GMFB to talk about how he's feeling heading into this season and what we can expect from @WashingtonNFL. pic.twitter.com/L9weRvUHOr — GMFB (@gmfb) August 10, 2021

Finally, Collins got the opportunity to talk about his hero: former Washington safety Sean Taylor:

If you could feel my heart beating right now, you would understand. Being here, being in this atmosphere he has played under, organization-wise, it’s exciting. It gives me chills each and every day. Just being here, is a blessing.

Collins is having an outstanding summer, and Washington hopes his return, paired with other newcomers and younger players being one year older, will propel the team on a deep run in the playoffs.