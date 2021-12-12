Washington running back J.D. McKissic will not play vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team received more bad news early Sunday morning when Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that running back J.D. McKissic would not play in Week 14 vs. Cowboys.

WFT RB J.D. McKissic, listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys due to a concussion, will not play, per source; WFT WR Curtis Samuel, also questionable due to a groin injury, is expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021

This is more brutal news for Washington, which is on a four-game winning streak and only two games behind Dallas in the NFC East.

McKissic was injured late in the Week 12 Monday night win over the Seahawks. He was carted off the field but later diagnosed with a concussion. McKissic missed the Week 13 win over the Raiders and was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report.

McKissic is one of Washington’s most valuable weapons on offense. Before his injury in Week 12, he scored both of Washington’s touchdowns. He is arguably the NFL’s top pass-catching back and plays a vital role in Washington’s offense. In his absence, starting running back Antonio Gibson saw a career-high 82% of the snaps in Week 13.

Washington will be without tight end Logan Thomas, who is now out for the season, and McKissic on offense in a big division game.

In some good news, Schefter did say wide receiver Curtis Samuel is expected to play. Samuel can play various roles on offense, including lining up in the backfield, the slot, or out wide. Washington has yet to entirely turn Samuel loose since his recent return.

Will Gibson see over 80% of the snaps again? Or does Washington turn to Jaret Patterson, Wendell Smallwood, or Jonathan Williams to ease some of the burden on Gibson?

Keep an eye on Samuel and fellow wide receiver DeAndre Carter filling some of McKissic’s offensive roles.