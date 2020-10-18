Washington rookies Saahdiq Charles, Antonio Gandy-Golden injured early vs. Giants

Washington rookies Charles, Gandy-Golden injured early originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Things did not start pretty for the Washington Football Team on Sunday, not just with the score but also on the injury front.

On the second play of Washington's opening drive, rookie offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles had to be helped off the field by training staff with a knee injury.

Charles, who was making his NFL debut after missing the first five weeks with multiple leg injuries, is questionable to return, the team announced.

The fourth-round pick was not the only rookie that suffered an injury for the Burgundy and Gold. Later in the first quarter, wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden limped off the field with a hamstring injury.

Moments later, Washington ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Antonio Gandy-Golden is out with a hamstring injury. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 18, 2020

Earlier this week, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said he wasn't concerned about the turf at Metlife Field, despite the multiple injuries that have occurred on that field thus far in 2020.

Washington trails 10-0 in the second quarter.