Washington's Rome Odunze was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva after he had a 83-yard punt return, early in the 1st quarter, which staked the Huskies' to a 14-0 lead before the UW offense had ever taken the field. It was the Huskies' first punt return for a TD since Aaron Fuller returned one at BYU in 2019.