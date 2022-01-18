Washington rolls over $4 million in cap space for 2022

Bryan Manning
·1 min read

The Washington Football Team is in good financial shape to pursue a franchise quarterback in the offseason. On Monday, Washington’s financial position got a bit stronger.

Field Yates of ESPN released every team’s rollover cap space from 2021 into 2022, and Washington rolls over $4 million. Nine NFL teams rolled over more cap space into 2022 than Washington, including division rival Philadelphia, which carries over $16 million into 2022.

According to Over the Cap, Washington has $42.6 million in cap space for 2022. It’s unclear if that number includes the aforementioned $4 million. Some of Washington’s cap space for 2022 went to recently re-signed left tackle Charles Leno, who received a three-year contract extension. Leno will count $8.5 against WFT’s salary cap in 2022.

From all indications, Washington coach Ron Rivera will be aggressive in his pursuit of a quarterback, whether it be via trade, free agency, or the NFL draft. Washington has plenty of cap space the ability to add more if needed.

