Washington returns to the top

The Capitals moved back to the top of the rankings with the Blues dropping to second overall. Tampa Bay finally moved back into the top-five at the expense of the New York Islanders while Florida and Columbus jumped up five spots to numbers 10 and 12 respectively.

This week I also looked at each team’s shots on goal leader. I thought more teams would be led by defensemen but it was only three teams (St. Louis, Carolina and Nashville) who are led by defensemen. Even Brent Burns, who has had at least 300 shots on goal in each of the last four seasons, does not lead the Sharks this season.

1. Washington

Record: 33-11-5 (3-0-0)

(Last Week -3)

The Capitals won out this week, defeating Carolina, New Jersey and the New York Islanders. They do not play this week. Alex Ovechkin leads the team as well as the NHL in shots on goal with 224.

2. St. Louis

Record: 30-11-8 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -1)

The Blues fell from the top spot after losing to Colorado in regulation time, losing in overtime to Philadelphia and beating Anaheim. They do not play this week. Alex Pietrangelo leads in shots on net with 155.

3. Boston

Record: 28-10-12 (1-2-1)

(Last Week -2)

The Bruins knocked off Pittsburgh but also lost to the Penguins and Columbus as well as losing in a shootout to Philadelphia. Boston is home to Vegas in their only game of the week. David Pastrnak has 195 shots on goal for Boston this season.

4. Pittsburgh

Record: 31-13-5 (3-1-0)

(Last Week -4)

The Penguins defeated Montreal, Detroit and Boston while also losing to the Bruins. They go on the road to play Philadelphia in their only game of the shortened week. The injured Jake Guentzel, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery, still leads the team with 127 shots on goal.

5. Tampa Bay

Record: 29-15-4 (2-1-0)

(Last Week – 6)

The Lightning defeated Los Angeles and Winnipeg and lost to Minnesota. They do not play this week. Nikita Kucherov has 142 shots on goal, two better than Steven Stamkos.

6. Colorado

Record: 27-15-6 (2-0-1)

(Last Week -8)

The Avalanche lost to Dallas in overtime and then knocked off San Jose and St. Louis at home this week. They host Detroit in their lone contest. Nathan MacKinnon has 221 shots on goal.

7. New York Islanders

Record: 28-15-5 (1-3-1)

(Last Week -5)

New York played five times and it was not a good week for the Islanders who beat Detroit, lost a pair to the New York Rangers and also were defeated by Washington. They capped the week off, losing in an eight-round shootout to Carolina. They play the Rangers for the third time in eight days Monday. Brock Nelson has 131 shots on goal to lead the Islanders.

8. Dallas

Record: 27-17-4 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -7)

The Stars defeated the Colorado Avalanche to start the week but losses to Bufffalo and Minnesota put a big damper on the rest of the week. They do not play this week. Tyler Seguin has 173 shots on net.

9. Carolina

Record:27-16-2 (1-2-1)

(Last Week -9)

The Hurricanes defeated the Islanders, lost in overtime to Anaheim and lost outright to Washington and Columbus. They host Winnipeg this week. The injured Dougie Hamilton leads the team in shots on goal with 170.

10. Florida

Record: 26-16-5 (2-0-0)

(Last Week -15)

The Panthers won both games this week, beating Los Angeles and Detroit. They are on the road for a pair, facing Minnesota and Chicago. Mike Hoffman has 127 shots on net, three better than Aleksander Barkov and four up on Evgenii Dadonov.

11. Philadelphia

Record: 26-17-6 (3-1-0)

(Last Week -14)

The Flyers fell to Montreal but beat Boston, St. Louis and Los Angeles this week. The Flyers are home to Pittsburgh in their lone game. Claude Giroux has 144 shots on goal.

12. Columbus

Record:26-16-8 (4-0-0)

(Last Week -17)

The Blue Jackets were perfect this week, beating Boston, Carolina, New Jersey and the New York Rangers. Columbus is home to Winnipeg for their lone action of the week. Despite missing 13 games, Oliver Bjorkstrand retook the lead in shots on goal Sunday night with 127.

13. Vancouver

Record:27-18-4 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -16)

The Canucks beat Arizona and San Jose and lost to Winnipeg. They do not play this week. Brock Boeser has 152 shots on goal for Vancouver this season.

14. Edmonton

Record: 26-18-5 (2-0-0)

(Last Week -20)

The Oilers beat Nashville and Arizona at home this past week and do not play until a week Wednesday. Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 158 shots on net.

15. Toronto

Record: 25-17-7 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -10)

The Maple Leafs started the week off with a win over New Jersey, lost to Calgary in overtime and were defeated on Saturday night by Chicago. The Maple Leafs have the week off. Auston Matthews leads Toronto with 195 shots on goal.

16. Vegas

Record: 25-19-7 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -11)

The Golden Knights lost to Ottawa and fired head coach Gerard Gallant. Peter DeBoer took over the reins and defeated Buffalo before losing in overtime to Montreal. The Golden Knights take on the Bruins in Boston as they are in the midst of an eight-game road trip. Max Pacioretty has 218 shots on goal.

17. Calgary

Record: 26-19-5 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -12)

The Flames beat Toronto and lost to Montreal and Ottawa in their Eastern Canadian swing of the season. They do not play this week. Johnny Gaudreau has 142 shots on goal to lead the Flames.

18. Arizona

Record: 26-20-5 (1-2-0)

(Last Week - 13)

The Coyotes San Jose but dropped decisions to Vancouver and Edmonton. They do not play this week. Clayton Keller has 144 shots on goal thus far this season.

19. Winnipeg

Record: 25-20-4 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -18)

The Jets beat Vancouver and then lost to Tampa Bay and Chicago. They are in Carolina and Columbus this week. Kyle Connor has 160 shots on goal, six more than Patrik Laine.

20. Chicago

Record: 24-20-6 (4-0-0)

(Last Week -24)

The Blackhawks were perfect in winning all four games this week, defeating Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Winnipeg. The Blackhawks host Florida. Patrick Kane leads Chicago in shots on goal with 186

21. Nashville

Record: 22-18-7 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -19)

The Predators lost to Edmonton and Anaheim before knocking off Buffalo. They do not play this week. Roman Josi has 170 shots on goal.

22. Minnesota

Record:22-20-6 (2-1-0)

(Last Week - 21)

The Wild defeated Tampa Bay and Dallas and lost to Pittsburgh in what was a tough week of competition. The Wild face Florida at home this week. Zach Parise has 111 shots on goal to lead the team.

23. Buffalo

Record: 22-20-7 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -22)

The Sabres lost to Nashville but beat Vegas and Dallas this past week. They do not play this week. Jack Eichel leads the Sabres in shots on goal with 163.

24. New York Rangers

Record: 23-20-4 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -23)

The Rangers beat their cross-town rival Islanders twice this week before dropping a 2-1 decision to Columbus. They are home to the Islanders once again in their lone game of the week. Artemi Panarin has 146 shots on goal.

25. Montreal

Record: 22-21-7 (3-1-0)

(Last Week -26)

The Habs finally had a good week, defeating Calgary, Philadelphia and Vegas and losing to Chicago. The Canadiens do not play this week. Brendan Gallagher has 162 shots on goal.

26. New Jersey

Record: 17-24-7 (0-3-0)

(Last Week -27)

The Devils lost all three as Toronto, Washington and Columbus all were victorious. The Devils do not play this week. Blake Coleman leads with 147 shots on goal.

27. San Jose

Record: 21-25-4 (0-3-0)

(Last Week -25)

The Sharks lost all three this week, losing to Arizona, Colorado and Vancouver. They do not play this week. Evander Kane has 149 shots on goal, two better than Brent Burns.

28. Anaheim

Record:19-24-5 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -29)

The Ducks beat Nashville and Carolina and lost to St. Louis. Anaheim does not play this week. Rickard Rakell leads the Ducks with 121 shots on goal.

29. Los Angeles

Record:18-27-5 (0-2-1)

(Last Week -28)

The Kings lost to Tampa Bay in a shootout as well as losing outright to Florida and Philadelphia. Los Angeles does not play this week. Jeff Carter leads with 157 shots on goal.

30. Ottawa

Record:17-23-8 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -30)

The Senators split the week, defeating Calgary, losing in overtime to Chicago and in regulation to Vegas. They do not lay this week. Brady Tkachuk has 170 shots on net.

31. Detroit

Record: 12-33-4 (0-2-1)

(Last Week -31)

The Red Wings lost in overtime to Pittsburgh and were unable to beat either the New York Islanders or Florida. They are on the road this week to face Colorado and