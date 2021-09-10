The Washington Football Team announced plans to retire Bobby Mitchell’s number in June 2020, but never did it during the 2020 season because of the absence of fans at FedEx Field.

Fans are back this season and the team announced that the ceremony retiring Mitchell’s No. 49 will be held before their Week Two game against the Giants on Thursday night. The team is also renaming the main concourse of the stadium after Mitchell and players will wear helmet decals honoring Mitchell.

Mitchell caught 393 passes for 6,492 yards and, fittingly, 49 touchdowns for Washington. He also ran 90 times for 438 yards and two touchdowns and returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

He is the second player to have his number retired by the team. Sammy Baugh is the other one.

Washington will retire Bobby Mitchell’s No. 49 next Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk