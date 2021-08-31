Washington reportedly releases Peyton Barber after Jaret Patterson's rise

WFT reportedly releases Peyton Barber after Jaret Patterson's rise originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Peyton Barber's tenure with the Washington Football Team is done after one season, according to a Tuesday report.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the five-year veteran was released in the morning as coach Ron Rivera trims his roster to 53 players.

Barber signed with the club last offseason and acted as the offense's short-yardage running back. Though his overall stats were pretty dreadful — he averaged 2.7 yards per carry on 94 attempts and his longest run of the year was seven yards — he was effective at converting on third- and fourth-and-shorts. Rivera and coordinator Scott Turner often touted his ability in those key situations.

However, undrafted free agent pickup Jaret Patterson's rise in the preseason must've made Barber expendable in Rivera's eyes. Barring something unforeseen during the rest of Tuesday and the rest of the week, the Burgundy and Gold will proceed with a backfield consisting of Patterson, starter Antonio Gibson and third-down specialist JD McKissic.

Barber overall shouldn't be viewed as a major loss, but someone — whether it's Gibson or Patterson — will need to prove that they can extend drives by plunging through the offensive line in tight quarters. Both guys had their issues doing so in Washington's three exhibition contests in August.