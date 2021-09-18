Washington report card: How we graded the WFT in win vs. Giants

The Washington Football Team defeated the New York Giants, 30-29, on Thursday night to move to 1-1 on the season.

It was a close game throughout, but the Giants missed multiple chances to take control of the game, leaving the door open for Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to bring his team back.

The Giants were up 23-20 in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Darius Slayton failed to haul in a long pass from quarterback Daniel Jones that would’ve likely put the game out of reach. New York settled for a field goal.

Heinicke would lead two scoring drives for Washington in the final minutes to lead the Football Team to their first win of the young season.

Here’s how we graded each position group.