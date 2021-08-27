Washington releases tight end Temarrick Hemingway

In a surprise move, the Washington Football Team released tight end Temarrick Hemingway on Thursday.

It’s not necessarily a surprise Washington released Hemingway, but more of when he was released. Washington just cut five players to get to the league-mandated 80 players on Tuesday.

After releasing Hemingway, Washington re-signed center Jon Toth, who was released on Tuesday.

Hemingway was entering his sixth NFL season in 2021 and spent the 2019 season with head coach Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers. He spent time going back and forth between Washington’s practice squad and active roster in 2020, appearing in eight games, catching one pass for 10 yards.

Hemingway began the preseason in a good position to make the WFT roster. However, he struggled badly against New England and then suffered a concussion missing some time. Other players moved past him on the depth chart.

Washington now has five tight ends on the roster for the final preseason game: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Sammis Reyes, Caleb Wilson and Ricky Seals-Jones.

Washington hosts Baltimore on Saturday evening at FedEx Field.

Every NFL team must trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT.