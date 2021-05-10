Washington releases tight end Marcus Baugh

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
When the Washington Football Team signed international free agent tight end Sammis Reyes before the 2021 NFL draft and selected Boise State tight end John Bates in the fourth round of the draft, there was going to be a subsequent move at the position.

On Monday, that move was made when Washington released 26-year-old tight end Marcus Baugh.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Baugh signed with Washington in March 2020. He initially made the WFT’s opening roster before being released on Oct. 22. Washington re-signed him just two days later to the team’s practice squad. Baugh was called back up to the active roster on Dec. 9, where he would finish the season.

Washington has a solid starter at tight end in Logan Thomas. In addition to bringing in Reyes and Bates, Washington also signed veteran tight end Deon Yelder last week. That gives the Football Team seven tight ends on the 90-man offseason roster.

Baugh, who played collegiately at Ohio State, had one catch for two yards in 2020 — the first catch of his NFL career.

