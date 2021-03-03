Washington releases Thomas Davis, who plans to retire

Veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, who has said he is retiring, was released by the Washington Football Team today.

The release has little practical effect, given that Davis’s contract expires in two weeks anyway.

It’s possible that Washington gave Davis his release early so he could sign a one-day contract with the Panthers before officially retiring. Davis spent his first 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers, and players often like to make their retirement official where their careers began.

Davis was a first-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2005 and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2014 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2015. He is also believed to be the only player in NFL history to return to the field after ACL tears in three consecutive years.

