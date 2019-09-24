Washington releases T.Y. McGill

Washington announced the release of defensive tackle T.Y. McGill on Tuesday. The team also waived center Casey Dunn off injured reserve.

McGill, 26, spent two games on Washington’s 53-player roster. He was active for one game but didn’t play.

He originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2015. The Colts claimed him off waivers when Seattle cut him.

McGill also spent time with the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers and Eagles. He played two games for the Eagles and four for the Chargers last season.

The Chargers cut him out of the preseason.

Dunn, 24, played two games for Washington last season. Those are his only career appearances.