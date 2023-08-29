Washington releases Michael Palardy

Former Tennessee kicker and punter Michael Palardy was released by Washington.

Palardy signed with the Commanders Aug. 20.

He appeared in Washington’s preseason game versus Baltimore on Aug. 21 and was released following the contest, a 29-28 victory over the Ravens.

Palardy recorded two punts and averaged 52 yards per attempt. Both punts were inside the 20-yard line.

Palardy played in 46 games for the Vols from 2010-13 as a punter and kicker.

He converted 109-of-115 extra point attempts, 37-of-50 field goal attempts and averaged 42.2 yards per punt.

Palardy appeared in 80 games with Carolina (2016-20), Miami (2021) and New England (2022), while averaging 44.9 yards per punt in the NFL.

