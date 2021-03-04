Washington releases LB Thomas Davis, who will retire as a Panther

Washington releases Thomas Davis, who will retire as a Panther originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team has released linebacker Thomas Davis, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

The decision to release the veteran is procedural, as Davis had already announced in December his intention to retire following the 2020 season.

Shortly after the move became official on Wednesday, Davis posted an Instagram announcing he will be signing a one-day contract on March 11 to retire as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

"The time has finally come and I want to thank each and every one of you for supporting me along this journey," Davis wrote.

"The Washington Football Team has agreed to release me so that on March 11th, I will officially be returning to the place that my heart has been all along. By signing a one-day contract, I will retire from the @nfl as a Carolina Panther. @panthers thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity."

Davis won't be the only former Panther retiring on March 11, as his longtime teammate in Carolina, tight end Greg Olsen, will be doing the same. The retirement ceremony will take place at the Panthers' home stadium, Bank of America Stadium.

Next Thursday is a BIG dayhttps://t.co/YNQPqywBJT — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 4, 2021

Davis spent the first 13 seasons of his NFL career with Carolina, overcoming a trio of ACL tears to make three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection.

The linebacker spent one season with the Chargers in 2019 before signing with Washington this past spring. With Washington, Davis reunited with longtime coach Ron Rivera. The linebacker didn't have a big role in the defense -- he appeared in just seven games -- but served as a great mentor for a young roster.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast